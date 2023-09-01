Forest Grove Drive reconstruction nearly complete, new road closures announced in Bettendorf

Officials with the city of Bettendorf say the project is approximately 80% completed.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf city officials have announced new road closures as the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion.

Officials say the reconstruction, which they call the biggest public works project in the city's history, is approximately 80% complete.

Beginning on Sept. 5, portions of three roads will be closing. This includes Forest Grove Drive east of Competition Drive, Competition Drive between Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive, and the intersection of Middle Road and Competition Drive. However, access to Interstate 80 will still be available from both the north and south and all ramps will remain open.

The closures are expected to last approximately three weeks, according to city officials.

The final phase of the construction is expected to begin the week of Sept. 25, which will open three portions of the surrounding area to traffic for the first time since 2022. Those include Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive, Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, and Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive.

The blue line on the map below displays the detours that will be in effect during that final phase.