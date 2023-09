The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents may need to adjust their commute starting Tuesday due to an upcoming road closure.

Officials with the Scott County Roads Department announced that 220th St. will be closed between 200th Ave. and Utica Ridge Road beginning Sept. 12 for a culvert replacement project.

The closure is estimated to last until Sept. 29.