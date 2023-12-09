x
Muscatine road closed nearby evacuated Welch apartment

Muscatine city officials say the closure is indefinite but conditions will be evaluated daily.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Traffic is closed on a Muscatine road due to safety concerns surrounding a local apartment building.

17 residents were evacuated from the Welch Apartment in August after engineers found floors pulling away from the walls. At the time, parking spaces and the surrounding sidewalk were blocked off while safety issues were evaluated. 

On Sept. 12, officials with the city of Muscatine announced that the nearby 100 block of West Third Street were closed off to all traffic due to concerns about the status of the building. The closure will be indefinite and stretch from Iowa Ave. to the parking entrance of the Clark House near the Chestnut St. intersection. City officials said that safety conditions will be evaluated daily to determine when the road can reopen.

Two MuscaBus routes that usually take the affected road will have alternate routes for the duration of the closure.

