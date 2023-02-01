Moline's Riverside Family Aquatic Center to receive $6.8 million in renovations

Moline's Riverside Family Aquatic Center will receive over $6.8 million in renovations to take place in 2023. Renovations include a lazy river and a splash pad!

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Two Rivers YMCA, announced that the Riverside Family Aquatic Center will receive $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements, according to a Wednesday, Feb. 1 news release.

Because of the renovations, the aquatic center, located at 3300 5th Avenue, will be closed for the entire 2023 season.

When it returns in 2024, it'll be fully revamped and reenergized with multiple brand-new attractions. The updates include three new water slides, a splash pad, a lazy river, new shade structures, renovated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place sometime in early spring.