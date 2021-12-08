Riverdale Elementary School uses new communication board on playground

Teachers at Riverdale created the communication board using a tool inside the classroom for nonverbal students.

PORT BYRON, Ill. — Riverdale Elementary School is celebrating their new core board installation on their playground Wednesday.

The Pilot Club of Moline and teachers at Riverdale worked together on the project. They realized non-verbal students needed help communicating while playing.

"Communication is everywhere. And yet, we didn't have it accessible on the playground, but now we do," said Trish Mayo, Riverdale Elementary School Speech Pathologist.

A Pilot Cub of Moline member and mother of a non-verbal child at Riverdale, Holly Baker, suggested a core board be used on the playground.

"I remember those days on the playground where he wanted to play, he wanted to communicate with other children, and he didn't have an outlet to do that," said Baker.

Speech pathologists at Riverdale created the core board and sent it to be printed and built. They used a program children with a speech deficit already use inside the classroom as a guide.

The core board has 98 core words with pictures that helps students create sentences to express their wants and needs.

"Core boards are language boards that have core communication words that people use everyday. So words like can, play or more," said Mayo.

The Pilot Club of Moline funded the project in memory of Marlene Scott. She was dedicated member of the organization who died before the board was built. The Pilot club used donations collected at her memorial service to pay for the board.

The school teaches children without speech impairments to use the board as well. This helps them communicate with students who are struggling or even shy.

"This is something they can run to, walk to show their friend what they want to do, show their friend how they're feeling, and then go about their play," said Baker.

Staff at Riverdale say the board not only helps the students who needs it but normalizes the idea that there are different ways to communicate.