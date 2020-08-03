Riverbend Foodbank distributes hundreds of meals at Moline Esperanza Center

Volunteers filled carts with food for over 200 families on Saturday.

Over 200 families were graced with meals by a Riverbend Foodbank distrubtion at the Esperanza Center in moline

The nonprofit held the mobile food pantry on Saturday, March 7th, which served hundreds of meals to residents in need.

Beginning at 11 a.m., volunteers stuffed carts full of items like cereal, fruit, and pasta. The nonprofit says that over 200 families were able to stock their shelves with the donated food.