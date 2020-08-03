Riverbend Foodbank distributes hundreds of meals at Moline Esperanza Center

Over 200 families were graced with meals by a Riverbend Foodbank distrubtion at the Esperanza Center in moline
The nonprofit held the mobile food pantry on Saturday, March 7th, which served hundreds of meals to residents in need.
Beginning at 11 a.m., volunteers stuffed carts full of items like cereal, fruit, and pasta. The nonprofit says that over 200 families were able to stock their shelves with the donated food.
The nonprofit says that it's been able to double the amount of meals it has been able to provide over the past five years due to strong community involvement.