RiverBend food bank donated over 23M meals in 2020

The nonprofit revealed the end-of-year statistics in its winter newsletter that it had provided 23,222,512 meals across the year, along with facilitating 216 mobile pantries, gave out 86,219 backpacks to schoolchildren, and supplied 54 student and 11 senior food pantries.

"One of the greatest hardships (and, in a way, a great blessing) during the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic has been that food insecurity shifted from being this kind of “invisible” problem to being a personal, community-wide problem.," says CEO Mike Miller. "People have lost jobs, had their livelihoods disappear, and now everyone either knows someone, or is someone struggling. Coming out of this we have an opportunity to engage people in the community on a deeper level, working together to stop food insecurity permanently for the future. "