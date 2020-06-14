Illinois DNR: 2 people died in Rock River boating accident

Boat flipped over steel dam in Milan, four passengers rescued by Rock Island Fire Department

MILAN, Illinois — Two people have died after a recreation boat went over a dam on the Rock River near Milan, according to Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources Deputy Director Rachel Torbert.

Alondra Acosta, 21, and Alexander Ravelingeen, 16, from Kewanee, Illinois both died Sunday after the boat went over the Steel Dam in Milan and flipped just before 1:30 p.m.

Four passengers were riding in the boat at the time of the accident: Acosta, a 27-year old man, Ravelingeen and a 15-year-old boy.

Two of the passengers were rescued by a Rock Island Fire Department boat. Their condition was not known as of Monday, according to Torbert.

Two others were found further downriver and required CPR on scene. One of the missing passengers was spotted by a passing MedForce Helicopter responding to an unrelated incident.

Rock Island Fire, Blackhawk Fire, and several other local police and fire departments responded. A boat from the Backwater Gamblers also offered assistance.