Davenport's River Music Experience announces a new name and expanded mission

The RME will become Common Chord to celebrate the organization's expanded mission and newer music resources for Quad City residents.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The River Music Experience has a new name, and a new mission. The organization announced in a press release that effective Wednesday, Sept. 14, RME will now be called Common Chord.

The name change is part of the nonprofit organization's evolution towards more inclusion and "amplifying the power of music to build connections and strengthen community."

"Music is a universal language. It is something we all have in common," said Tyson Danner, executive director of the nonprofit. "It has the power to connect and unite us as individuals and as a community. Collaboration through music builds togetherness and enriches the lives of all Quad Citizens. We are dedicated to bringing people together through music – that’s what ‘Common Chord’ communicates."

"Our programs and mission have grown so much, even through the pandemic," said Ross Carlon, current board chairman. "Today, we have reached an important step in the maturity of the organization. Our mission is clear, our programs are strong, and we are financially sustainable. We decided it was time our name caught up to who we are today, not what we were twenty years ago."

Members of the public are invited to attend Common Chord's Community Jam Session on Sunday, Sept. 18 in the Davenport Freight House parking lot located at 4313 W. River Drive. Musicians are invited to begin setting up at 1:00 p.m. with Music starting at 2:30 p.m. Additional information about the event can be found on the organization's website.

The River Music Experience first opened its doors in downtown Davenport's Redstone building in 2004. Formerly intended to be an American roots music museum, the RME grew into much more in the 18 years since its conception.

Newer programs that display the organization's expanded focus on delivering music to the Quad City community include the OneSound Piano Project, Music at the Market, The Echo and InTune Music Mentoring.

Common Chord will feature live music concerts in the Redstone Room and other locations throughout the region with the hope of providing greater opportunities for local artists. Musical education programs remain a focal point of Common Chord's mission, including the RiverCurrents elementary program and the Acoustic Music Club.

Additional information on Common Chord's vision, priorities and programming can be found on Common Chord's website.