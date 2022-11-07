River Bend Food Bank faces little supply, more demand amid economy crisis

Staff says there's been a 60% increase of families in need at River Bend Food Bank pantries in the past few months.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The supply chain crisis is leaving food bank shelves empty and forcing families in need to go elsewhere for food.

The River Bend Food Bank is one of many companies facing a trickling-down effect on the economy.

"We are busier than usual," River Bend Food Bank food sourcing manager Chris Ford said.

In the past few months, the company has seen little supply with more demand.

"We just don't have everything we would like to have," Ford said.

Staff said there has been a 60% increase of families in need in the Quad City area.

"The demand is equal to the supply currently, and if things continue to be the way they are, we will begin to run a deficit as far as food that we have available," Ford said.

Inflation, the supply chain and worker shortages are all to blame.

"This is new territory I think for everybody," Ford said.

The food bank normally sees around 300-400 families a month, but that number has jumped between 500-700 in recent months.

"All those things combined with inflation make for a darkening picture," Ford said.

Staff also said reduced SNAP benefits in Iowa have played a part in the increased demand.

"Everybody has to eat," Ford said. "In our 18-county service area, there are people that are food insecure, that don't know where their next meal is coming from."

According to the Feeding America food bank network, households that are low-income spend nearly one-third of their budget on food.

"We love to see the shelves full of food in abundance being able to give people whatever they want, so it is a little bit alarming," Ford said.

River Bend Food Bank pantries are at North and SouthPark malls in the Quad City area.