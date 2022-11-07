CEO of area's largest food bank leaves after 7 years

Mike Miller had served as president and CEO since January 2015 until they "mutually agreed to separate" in June.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above aired on July 11, 2022.

River Bend Food Bank and its president and CEO Mike Miller mutually agreed to part ways last month, according to a spokesperson.

Miller had held the position since January 2015.

The food bank is currently celebrating its 40th year and also dealing with increased demand for its services amid decreased donations.

According to River Bend Food Bank's Director of Marketing and Communications Liz Dierolf, the organization is "focused on the future and the very challenging time we're facing right now with increased food insecurity in our community, coupled with supply chain issues and decreased food donations."

Marie Ziegler, a current RBFB volunteer board member and retired deputy financial officer for John Deere, has been named CEO in the interim.

Ziegler's "wealth of experience and dedication to the Food Bank's mission are ideal to lead us forward," said Dierolf.

The food bank's board of directors has started the process to find a permanent replacement for Miller.

Miller previously served at food banks in Indianapolis, Indiana and Cleveland, Ohio, before being recruited to replace founding Executive Director Tom Laughlin, who retired in 2015 after 33 years of service.

River Bend Food Bank is headquartered in Davenport and serves 23 counties in Illinois and Iowa. In the fiscal year 2021, the food bank distributed more than 20 million meals.