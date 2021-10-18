River Bandits to match up to $50k in donations supporting Genesis Health Systems

The Quad Cities River Bandits will match up to two months in donations for Genesis Children's Health initiatives.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fresh off their 12th league title in team history, the Quad Cities River Bandits are continuing to do work off the field this offseason.

The Bandits announced a partnership with Genesis Health Systems which involves the team matching $50,000 in donations to support Genesis Children's Health initiatives over the next two months.

The grant will include donations to Camp Genesis, the Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and to the Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign.

"Even though the flu is nothing like COVID-19, it's still dangerous and it still kills people every year. We still want to make sure people get vaccinated." said Genesis CEO Doug Cropper.

Flu-Free Quad Cities has begun in many elementary schools in the area.