Home runs, dominant pitching leads River Bandits to Game 2 victory

The best-of-five High-A Central Championship Series heads back to the Quad Cities tied 1-1 following the River Bandits Game 2 win.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The River Bandits bounced back from a disappointing late-inning loss in the series opener and delivered a dominant 6-0 win over the Kernels in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Quad Cities has tied the best-of-five High-A Central Championship Series 1-1, and now the team heads home with the final three games scheduled at Modern Woodmen Park.

Designated hitter Nick Lofton got the scoring started for the River Bandits with a one-out two-run homer in the top of the first inning, driving in shortstop Maikel Garcia who led off the game with a walk and stolen base.

That was just the start of a big offensive night for Garcia who added a solo home run in the top of the third to extend the Quad Cities lead, 3-0.

The shortstop was a catalyst at the top of the lineup, reaching base five times in the win after going 0-for-4 in Game 1. Garcia finished going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, three walks, two stolen bases, and three runs scored.

That was more than enough offense for the River Bandits who used a quartet of pitchers to limit the Kernels to just three hits and no runs.

Left-hander Anthony Veneziano started for Quad Cities and allowed two hits, while walking one and striking out four over 3 2/3 shutout innings.

He was a relieved by righty Nathan Webb who got the win after a strong 2 1/3 scoreless innings where he allowed one hit and recorded all five outs via strikeout.

Zack Phillips (2 IP, 3 K) and Will Klein (1 IP, 2 K) sealed the deal over the final three innings of work without allowing a single baserunner.

After a day off tomorrow, the River Bandits and Kernels will play Games 3 and 4 at Modern Woodmen Park on Friday and Saturday.

Game 5 will also be played at the 90-year-old ballpark if necessary.

Quad Cities finished a High-A Central best 40-19 in home games during the regular season while Cedar Rapids went 31-29 on the road.