QC River Bandits donate $40k to Genesis Family Connects program

The Quad Cities River Bandits are challenging the community to match or exceed their donation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In just over three months, the Quad Cities River Bandits have committed nearly $100,000 in donations to Genesis Health Systems.

The latest grant has the River Bandits challenging the community to match or exceed their $40,000 donation to the Genesis Family Connects program. Team owner Dave Heller presented the check on Friday, Jan. 21.

The program involves nurses making wellness checks to infants and mothers, providing early checkups just a few weeks after birth.

Genesis nurse Cari Coudron said the program helps fill the gap until newborns return to the health center for their two-month checkup.

"It's just a second chance for families to be in a relaxed home atmosphere to ask questions, (and) to get a weight check just to make sure everything is going well," Coudron said. "Babies usually tend to see the doctor at one week and two weeks and don't so the doctor again until two months."

A commitment to helping families along their journey after welcoming a new baby is something Coudron said is driving force behind the program.

Donations like the one from Heller and the Bandits certainly helps. It's another continuation of the off-the-field community work for the River Bandits who are coming off their 12th league championship victory in team history.