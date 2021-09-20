River Bandits release 2022 regular season schedule

The Quad Cities River Bandits have announced all home and away games for the 2022 season.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On the eve of the Midwest League championship series, the Quad Cities River Bandits have released their High-A Central 2022 regular season schedule.

Opening Day will take place on the road against the South Bend Cubs on Friday, April 8.

The River Bandits' home opener at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Team owner Dave Heller says the organization is looking forward to getting back to normality.

"We are all so eager to move beyond the pandemic and get back to normal and River Bandits baseball all summer long is a big part of that," Heller said. "There's no better place for a family outing or a company gathering than Modern Woodmen Park and we look forward to welcoming back people throughout Illinois and Iowa all summer long."

The River Bandits will play 132 games with 66 of those contests at Modern Woodmen Park:

In their first season as the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the River Bandits finished the regular season with a Midwest League best 77-41 record.

The River Bandits will play Game 1 of their best-of-five championship series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday, September 21.

The first two games of of that series will be played in Cedar Rapids on September 21-22, with Game 3 scheduled at Modern Woodmen Park on Friday, September 24.