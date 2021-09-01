River Action hosts riverfront golf cart tours for seniors

Both sides of the Mississippi Riverfront will be available during golf cart tours for senior citizens.

Senior citizens have an opportunity to tour both sides of the Mississippi Riverfront in the Quad Cities area on Thursday and Friday.

Hosted by River Action, the opportunity provides a great way to see and learn about the past, present, and future riverfront renovation projects.

The tour dates will go as follows:

Thursday, September 2

IL Tour #1 - Rock Island and Moline riverfronts starting at and returning to Sunset Park, travelling along the Ben Butterworth Parkway.

- Rock Island and Moline riverfronts starting at and returning to Sunset Park, travelling along the Ben Butterworth Parkway. IL Tour #2 - Start at and return to the Hyatt Place Hotel at The Bend, East Moline, ride through East Moline and Hampton. Includes The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, Hampton Heritage Center, and turn around at Black's Store in Hampton.

- Start at and return to the Hyatt Place Hotel at The Bend, East Moline, ride through East Moline and Hampton. Includes The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, Hampton Heritage Center, and turn around at Black's Store in Hampton. IL Tour #3 - This tour begins in Rapids City, IL, through Port Byron and all the way to Cordova, IL and back.

Friday, September 3

IA Tour #4 - Starting at Junge Park starting in Davenport, it will travel along Duck Creek Trail and turn around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s Planning and Public Works Departments will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.

- Starting at Junge Park starting in Davenport, it will travel along Duck Creek Trail and turn around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s Planning and Public Works Departments will bring you up to date on new developments along the route. IL Tour #5 - This tour will start at Miller Ave. and S. Concord St. in Davenport and will focus on the natural places of the Quad Cities at Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake.

- This tour will start at Miller Ave. and S. Concord St. in Davenport and will focus on the natural places of the Quad Cities at Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake. IL Tour #6 - View the Davenport and Bettendorf riverfronts starting at Credit Island, traveling to Leach Park and back.

Each tour will run in two-hour increments, beginning at 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. with 30-minute breaks in between each round.

Tours will be $25 per cart and include two people for each cart.