Watch: News 8 drone flies over ice-covered trees on Credit Island

Rime ice forms when fog is present with temperatures below freezing.



Within the fog, tiny water droplets are below freezing but remain a liquid.



When those droplets make contact with a surface, like a tree branch or street sign, they freeze instantly.



The rime ice can build up in a sharp, jagged appearance.



It's pretty uncommon, only happening about every other year, according to WQAD StormTrack 8 meteorologist Andrew Stutzke.