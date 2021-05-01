Watch: News 8 drone flies over ice-covered trees on Credit Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities area experienced a fairly rare weather phenomena on January 3 and 4, 2021 when we had perfect conditions for "rime ice."
Rime ice forms when fog is present with temperatures below freezing.
Within the fog, tiny water droplets are below freezing but remain a liquid.
When those droplets make contact with a surface, like a tree branch or street sign, they freeze instantly.
The rime ice can build up in a sharp, jagged appearance.
It's pretty uncommon, only happening about every other year, according to WQAD StormTrack 8 meteorologist Andrew Stutzke.
So enjoy some video of the pretty sight, courtesy of the News Eight Drone, as it flew above Credit Island in Davenport, Iowa.