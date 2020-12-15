Rhythm City donates over $20,000 to March of Dimes

With the "Donate and Play" and nights, the casino was able to raise an impressive amount of money in a year of ever-increasing need.

Rhythm City Casino Resort presented a check for over $20,000 to the Iowa chapter of March of Dimes on Friday, November 27.

The business spent the month of October collecting donations for the nonprofit with its "Donate and Play" nights every Wednesday.

Over the course of the four days, the resort's guests pooled together $20,325 for the nonprofit, supporting families in a year seeing more and more need for giving and support.

“On behalf of Rhythm City® Casino, we are very excited to present March of Dimes with a check for over $20,000 this year. We thank March of Dimes for the great work the organization continues to provide for families in need, and we continue to be delighted in participating to support March of Dimes fundraising," said General Manager Mo Hyder at the check presentation event.