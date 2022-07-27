FBO expansion to QC International Airport will offer charters, flight school, maintenance

The fixed-based operator would allow QCIA to offer smaller, general aviation services like flight school, maintenance and charter flights.

MOLINE, Ill. — An aviation company has announced an expansion to the Quad Cities International Airport that would allow it to offer more general aviation services.

On Wednesday, July 27, Revv Aviation, a Midwestern aviation services company, announced a fixed-base operator expansion to QCIA, in what it calls a fresh approach to the service.

A fixed-base operator, or FBO, is a company that, with the permission of the airports they operate in, offers numerous aeronautical services to aircraft, passengers and crew on-site. This includes maintenance, facilities, aircraft sales and rentals, and much more. They are the main service providers for general aviation and private, recreational flying.

Revv Aviation is known for building a network of FBOs at airports across the Midwest, with the new QCIA facility marking its eighth installation. Revv's FBOs offer a full range of aviation services, including flight training, maintenance, charter, avionics, fueling, and storage.

QCIA's facility is planned to offer a flight school, a maintenance facility, and charter flights.

“I’ve been observing Revv over the past two years and this is an ideal company to continue Moline’s legacy of supporting general aviation.," said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director at the Quad Cities International Airport. "Their passion for aviation is evident in everything they do. Revv will pursue aggressive development of our existing general aviation plans on the airfield.”