Residents say issues were endless before Davenport apartment building collapse

From leaking pipes to cracked walls, residents of The Davenport say that their complaints about the property fell on deaf ears.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As the investigation continues to figure out how the apartment building in downtown Davenport partially collapsed, residents are speaking out about the buildings condition prior to the devastating incident.

The building was built in 1911, and according to residents, had endless issues from water leaks to large cracks in the walls.

"There is always something wrong with the water," said resident Toriana Hill. "It's always something wrong with the building period." Hill moved into the apartments in October; the problems, like the roommate you wish you never had.

"When you first come into my apartment, on the right hand side, before you go into the kitchen, there was a crack," said fellow resident Yvette Williams.

Yvette moved in November from California and was excited to begin a new life chapter. "It's a dream come true to move downtown," she said.

That dream has now become a real life nightmare that began months ago. Yvette recalls seeing construction workers taking bricks off the building and throwing them into a dumpster. Those images now casting a dark shadow in her mind.

"We shouldn't have been there, and how dare them, shame on them," Yvette said. "I just don't have a place and I lost everything. I have a job, but I don't have work clothes. It's just sucks," she said with tears streaming down her face.