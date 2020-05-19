Residents fear drive-thru traffic will cause an accident.

Monmouth residents say traffic at the new Arby's is causing major delays.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth residents are concerned a backlog in traffic is going to end in tragedy.

It could be for the roast beef sandwich or their classic curly fries, Monmouth's new Arby's restaurant is drawing a crowd. But their mozzarella sticks haven't won over the entire neighborhood.

Chris Wood lives behind Arby's, just down Kimberly Road. He says at certain times of the day he can't get in or out of his street.

These properties share an entrance with Arby's.

"What should of happened is the entrance should have been re-designed and then the Arby's be built. Instead the Arby's was built and we just have to deal with the mess."

Jill Mann has lived in the same house for 20 years. She says Arby's customers don't realize there are houses behind the establishment.

"If people are backing out of those parking spaces, if they aren't looking or the person is coming up and they don't notice they are backing out, somebody is going to get hit."

Monmouth Aldermen got involved to help with the flow of traffic. Ken Helms says it's not ideal to have cars backing out onto main street, but a sign was all that was needed.

"From our observations it has taken care of the issue," says Ken.