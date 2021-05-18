Rescue training to take place on old I-74 Bridge on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

If you see a swarm of emergency vehicles on the old Interstate 74 Bridge span don't be alarmed!

MOLINE, Ill — If you see a swarm of emergency vehicles on the old Interstate 74 Bridge span don't be alarmed! It's all part of training that involves several area fire departments between Tuesday and Thursday, May 18 through 20.

The training is for technical rescue operations, according to a post on the Moline Fire Department's Facebook page. They are using a federal grant to practice the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

"The Rescue Team's main training objective will be to build a "High to Low" system going from the westbound bridge deck down to a stationary barge in the Mississippi River that will be anchored close to the new I-74 Bridge," read the fire department's statement about the training. "This system will be able to transfer a rescuer and/or patient either up or down the system."

It's expected that these trainings will take place during the daytime hours. The following fire departments will take part: Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and the QC International Airport.

Photos will be shared in the coming days, says the post, "so please keep your eyes on the roadway and not the rescuers."