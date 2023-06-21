Moline releases new platform for citizens to reach out to city officials

The new technology called Rep'd is a video Q & A platform.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video attached is about Moline's recent decision to redevelop the Eastgate neighborhood. More information on the project can be found here.

The city of Moline just released a new program that will allow residents to hear directly from their city officials. Residents can learn about various topics including "city projects, policies or procedures," according to a press release from the city.

The platform, called Rep'd, has a video Q&A format where residents can send in their questions and receive "short, personalized video answers." It is currently open and available for residents to use.

All residents have to do is visit repd.us/moline to ask their questions. Staff members will send a video response which then notifies residents that their question has been answered.

"We think this is a unique, helpful and engaging tool to help keep the residents of Moline fully aware and engaged in all the things going on in our city,” Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said in the release. “Transparency matters to us. What our residents think and need matters to us. We believe Rep’d will help make sure everyone in the Moline community is heard, informed and has a personal connection to city leadership.”

The new program comes after the city just approved a multi-million dollar project to redevelop the Eastgate neighborhood.