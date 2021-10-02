Illinois lawmakers push to use only renewable energy by 2050

The Clean Energy Jobs Act aims to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution and create jobs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are reviving a plan to make Illinois reliant only on renewable power sources by 2050 with policies and regulations to encourage a switch to generating energy from such sustainable sources as wind and solar.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act has a new boost with the election of Democratic President Joe Biden and the urgency engendered by the triple whammy of a global pandemic, a racial justice crisis and a corruption scandal involving the state’s largest utility, advocates said at a news conference Tuesday, February 9.

Within the plan, the goal is to cut carbon from the power sector by 2030, reduce pollution from the transportation sector, and create jobs.