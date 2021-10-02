Illinois lawmakers push to use only renewable energy by 2050

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are reviving a plan to make Illinois reliant only on renewable power sources by 2050 with policies and regulations to encourage a switch to generating energy from such sustainable sources as wind and solar.
The Clean Energy Jobs Act has a new boost with the election of Democratic President Joe Biden and the urgency engendered by the triple whammy of a global pandemic, a racial justice crisis and a corruption scandal involving the state’s largest utility, advocates said at a news conference Tuesday, February 9.
Within the plan, the goal is to cut carbon from the power sector by 2030, reduce pollution from the transportation sector, and create jobs.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in favor.