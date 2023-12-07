Remains recovered after fire in Sterling, IL

The remains of Juan Antonio "Tony" Anaya, 62, were recovered from the scene around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

STERLING, Ill. — Juan Antonio "Tony" Anaya was presumed dead after a fire occurred during the early morning of Friday, July 7 in Sterling, Illinois. His remains were recovered from the scene at 406 East 3rd St. around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Anaya was 62 and from the town of Sterling, according to press releases from the city.

A second tenant, Kimberly Johnson, jumped from the third floor of the building to escape the fire. She remains in critical care at a nearby hospital but is in stable condition, according to a new release from city officials on July 12.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. However, the investigative team "anticipates they will conclude the on-scene portion of the investigation by the end of the week."

The Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team are all involved in the investigation.

The team has taken down some portions of the building during their investigation. The city is also going to have structural engineers evaluate neighboring buildings and "coordinate with the appropriate insurance companies to repair or demolish all affected structures," according to the July 12 release.

Once the on-site portion of the investigation is complete, the scene will be turned over to local authorities. ATF will continue its part of the investigation off-site before releasing its findings.

ATF's National Response Team (NRT) joined the investigation on Monday, July 10 to assist with determining the cause and origin of the fire

Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard says the NRT's offer to assist was extended early Friday, and "we immediately extended an invite to them in order to provide the best possible investigation into the cause of this tragic fire.”

In an email to local media on July 11, Shumard continues by saying that "the call out of the ATF certified fire investigators does not require that firearms or explosives were used as some have speculated, nor does it indicate whether or not the fire was an arson."

E. 3rd Street, or Route 2, will remain closed from First to Fifth Avenues in order to avoid traffic disruptions during the investigation. The city anticipates having at least one lane open at the end of the week, "barring unforeseen complications," according to the release.