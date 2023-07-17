Regal movie theater in Moline to close July 20

No listings for the Moline movie theater are listed online past Thursday night.

MOLINE, Ill. — Regal Cinemas in Moline will stop operating after Thursday, July 20, according to employees of the theater.

On the Regal website, no movie times are listed for the Moline location past Thursday.

Cineworld Group LLC, the British company that owns Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in late 2022.

The initial plan was to close 39 theaters starting in January, as part of the bankruptcy filings.

The company planned to reject theaters' leases starting Feb. 15.

The Moline location was not listed on the initial closings list at the start of the year.

Cineworld said in the filing it estimates closing these theaters will save approximately $22 million annually.

Around 500 Regal theaters currently remain across the country, according to its website. It is the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres, which has around 950 theaters globally.

California and New York have the most Regal theaters closing, with 7 shuttered in California and 6 closed in New York earlier this year.

News 8 has reached out to Regal Cinemas for comment but have yet to hear back.

The theater's closure comes right before many highly anticipated movies are set to come out, including Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21.