Refuse collection changes coming to Rock Island

Trash collection day is being synchronized with yard waste collection starting Oct. 2.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Some neighborhoods in Rock Island will have a new trash collection day to match yard waste collection starting the week of Oct. 2.

The city will be collecting refuse on the same day in hopes of simplifying the waste management process, according to a press release.

Any residents who use the yard waste collection program or the curbside recycling program will not be impacted by these changes.

Residents whose refuse collection day is changing have received a letter in the mail with a new collection day. Anyone who didn't receive a letter won't have their collection day changed.

The city reminds residents carts must be placed at the collection point no later than 7 a.m. on collection day.