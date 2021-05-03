Dr. Monica Smith says some students had to start a new job to help their family or take care of younger siblings that were back home from school too.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As the one year mark of COVID-related lockdowns approaches in the U.S., an Augustana College administrator is opening up about some of the adversity she noticed among some college students, starting last spring.

Dr. Monica Smith is the college's Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and she says the college had to think about specific factors that some young adults faced as they returned home from school.

She says some students faced unique situations, like more responsibility at home because of the pandemic. Some students had to start a new job to help their family or take care of younger siblings that were back home from school too.

Those are the kind of things that Dr. Smith says can get in the way of remote learning.

"Our home environments are wrought with distractions, (like) if you have a dog, a pet, (or) siblings," Dr. Smith says. "Some people who are in under resourced areas, I think about students in rural areas and in pockets of cities who are under resourced, do they have access to internet? (Because) not every community has access to the internet."

Dr. Smith says these issues are felt particularly among low income students, rural students, international students and students of color, as their school year was turned upside down.

"I'd say that anyone whose family income is lower, around the poverty line and just a few ticks above it, they're gonna struggle more if they're not connected to outside networks and resources," she says.

Another challenge that Dr. Smith says the college faced was making sure students were all on the same page in terms of using online learning platforms 100 percent of the time for all of their schoolwork.

"There are assumptions that because today's college-aged students grew up with their iPhones and the internet that they are much more savvy than we thought," she says. "But there's some platforms, that higher education uses, that I think there were assumptions made across the nation that students would be familiar with those platforms."

In response to these challenges, the college developed calling cohorts to reach out to individual students to make sure their needs were being met.