Red Dress Run takes over downtown Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — The streets of Moline were painted red Saturday afternoon after people flooding the streets for the 11th Red Dress Run.

The annual event, put on by the Quad Cities, Hash House Harriers sees participants donning bright red dresses, bracing for the cold, and running the city streets for charity.

This year, the run supported the Clock Inc. LGBT+ Community Center, one of the area's leading LGBTQ+ support organizations.

Participants met up at Bierstube in Moline at about noon before kicking off at two for a run lasting from three to six miles for individual runners.