Red Cross of the Quad Cities looking for volunteers to install smoke detectors

Volunteers will install the smoke detectors in late March. Here's how you can sign up to help.

MOLINE, Ill. — The American Red Cross in the Quad Cities is reminding the public to check their smoke detectors when they turn their clocks forward on Saturday, March 12th. "Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50 percent" according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross also says it's a good time to practice your home fire escape plan with your family. The Red Cross says your escape plan should take 2 minutes or less to get everyone out. "Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet" The Red Cross said.

In a press release, the Red Cross said, "Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency." They went on to say, "Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it. Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older; the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions."

Click here for more information on setting up your home fire escape drill.

The Red Cross of the Quad Cities is also looking for volunteers to install free smoke detectors across the Illinois region on March 25th. It's part of their 'Sound the Alarm' program. During these events, volunteers visit the homes of people who request a smoke detector, install the smoke detector, help the family create an escape plan, and share fire safety information.

Click here to sign up as a volunteer for the Sound the Alarm event.