Indianola man identified as fisherman who died at southern Iowa Lake

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A fisherman who died at Rathbun Lake has been identified as a 79-year-old resident of Indianola. 

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Ralph Rosenberger.

An autopsy determined he died of accidental drowning. Witnesses saw Rosenberger fishing in a boat Friday afternoon and then noticed him floating in the water. 

They quickly reached him and began CPR while others called emergency responders, who arrived and also attempted lifesaving efforts. 

Rosenberger was pronounced dead at the lake.

