Water turned off in some areas of Rapids City after water main break

Once the service is restored, the affected areas will be put under a boil order.

RAPIDS CITY, Ill — A water main has broken in Rapids CIty, Illinois, and several areas will be without running water until repairs are made.

The city has said that residents in the areas of 17th Street to 12th Street from the 500 block of 1st Avenue and all residents north of IL Rute 84 had their water turned off at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8th.

Personnel will turn the system back to normal once repairs have been made to the water main.

After the service is restored, the city is putting a boil order in effect for the impacted areas.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City Staff at (309) 496 - 2321.