RAGBRAI riders complete ride, dip tires into the Mississippi River

Thousands of bike riders dipped their tires into the Mississippi River in Davenport to celebrate their finishing of the cross-state ride.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 500 mile journey across Iowa that began on Sunday July 23 came to an end in Davenport on Saturday. 30,000 bikers participated in the 50th RAGBRAI, and it's leaving Kathy Boydston in disbelief.

"Riding ten miles is you know, an accomplishment. So 500 miles, that's just insane. I don't think I could ever do it," said Boydston.

For some, it's not their first time getting their wheels wet in the Mississippi River. But for Kevin Foster, who once biked across the Great Wall of China, he's accomplishing a new feat.

"That's one of my bucket list items. I said you know I've got to do it, if I don't do it now, I'm never gonna do it," said Foster. "This bike is like 25 years old and I figured, you know what, one last ride, 25-year-old bike on the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI."