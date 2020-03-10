Rabies confirmed in Whiteside County

The county health department says it's very important to get pets vaccinated.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — County health officials say a bat was confirmed to have rabies and now is the time to make sure pets are vaccinated.

On October 1, 2020, a bat was found inside a residence on the 700 block of East 2nd Street in Sterling, Illinois. Whiteside County Animal Control sent the bat to the Illinois Department of Public Health to be tested, and the results came back positive for rabies.

Humans are also at risk of contracting rabies through bites, scratches, or contamination of mucosa (eye, lips, tongue, and mouth), or skin lesions by the infectious saliva.

The public is warned to not touch or handle bats.

"When picking up dead or injured bats or animals, use extreme caution. Use a shovel or gloves that can be discarded. Do not re-use gloves after handling a bat, and never use your bare hands."

You can contact Whiteside County Animal Control at 815-626-3507 if you are injured when picking up bats or animals, or if any of your animals are injured or killed by a rabid bat.