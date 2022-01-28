Hockey Fights Cancer: QC Storm will transform ice to honor cancer survivors, fighters

Community members are provided to take part in transforming the ice for a display during a Storm game on Feb. 4.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The image above is from Hockey Fights Cancer Night 2020.

The ice rink at the TaxSlayer Center will be transformed into a colorful tribute for cancer survivors in honor of "Hockey Fights Cancer" next week.

The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity are teaming up to host the third annual event beginning at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

Community members are invited to paint the names of friends and family members who are currently battling or have battled cancer onto the ice with brushes and colors provided at the arena. The names will be displayed on Saturday, Feb. 5 when the Storm host the Peoria Rivermen.

“This event is always one our fans, players, coaches and staff look forward to,” said Storm President Brian Rothenberger. “It’s a special week, and we are thrilled to have a tremendous partner in UnityPoint Health Trinity to help make it all that it is.”

The Storm will be wearing special edition Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame. All proceeds will go towards the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.

“It's events like these that help raise awareness of the importance of early detection through cancer screenings, said Alison Beardsley, director of Oncology Services at UnityPoint Health Trinity. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Quad City Storm and for the community members who help make a difference for our patients.”

Entering Thursday, the Storm sit in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League with a 17-6-3 (41 pts) record.