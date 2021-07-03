Quad City scavenger hunt, one participant will win $500

Narratives QC scavenger hunt taps $500 for grand prize

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new nonprofit in the Quad Cities area, Narratives QC, is looking to see just how well you know the area with a community-wide scavenger hunt.

One lucky winner will receive a $500 cash prize.

More than 30 area businesses have partnered for the hunt, a perfect opportunity to shop local while having fun.

The scavenger hunt is designed to be family-friendly and covid-19 safe. While the goal of the hunt is to have you support local shops, you don't have to enter the business if you do not feel safe doing so.

The hunt will run March 8th, - March 21st.

To participate you do have to purchase a scavenger hunt packet which is $10. That money goes back to Narratives QC and helping them on their mission to change the culture of the Quad Cities, by empowering vulnerable young adults (ages 17 -24) to find their path and purpose in life.

To purchase a ticket, click here

Clues will be delivered to the email you provide once you purchase your ticket.

How to win:

- Check-in on social media each time you find a sign and each check-in enters you into the drawing to win $500.