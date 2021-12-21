Quad City Rollers returning after 2-year absence

The Quad City Rollers are looking for new recruits for their offseason boot camp beginning Jan. 9.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A familiar group of skaters are returning to the rinks, and they're looking for new recruits.

After a two-year layoff due to the global pandemic, the Quad City Rollers are preparing for a new campaign with their offseason boot camp beginning Jan. 9.

Long-time roller Roxi Balboa says the training camp is open to anyone interested in skating, even if they have no prior experience on a rink or competing in roller derby events.

"We'll show you everything you need to know," Balboa said. "We have a training plan that we'll go through and show you how to stay safe on your skates, as well as the skills you'll need for roller derby."

A typical schedule for the QC Rollers involves two practices per week on Sunday and Wednesday. The upcoming season is scheduled to begin in February and usually ends around November.

Balboa explained part what makes the contact sport so appealing is letting yourself go within the competition, while also letting out any frustrations a person may have built up outside of the rink.

"When you're getting there and getting dressed up and you put on your helmet, and your skates and wrist guards and all that, it's almost like you become a different person," Balboa said. "You can be a quiet, timid, put together person and then...(you) get your anger out, your frustrations through the day and (you) just become somebody else. I think it's really appealing for people to discover that fire inside of them and kind of become a more confident person."

Balboa was one those "quiet" and "timid" people she described, but said she decided to try it out after initially overcoming some doubt.

"Something was really appealing. I saw a girl with a Quad City Roller shirt, and I wasn't even sure what the derby was," she said. "I went home and looked it up, and thought, 'this sounds awesome, I don't know if I can do it, (it) sounds scary, but I'm gonna try.' And this is my seventh year."

A majority of the team consists of women and non-skating members as well, including NSOs (non-skating officials) and referees that help and support during game days. Other members of the Rollers include nurses, engineers, baristas. The only exception the team has is an 18-years or older restriction.