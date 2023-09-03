Quad City leaders announce RAGBRAI dip spot and theme

Davenport will be the final destination on the 500-mile stretch, and leaders revealed

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities are gearing up to host the RAGBRAI ride during its 50th anniversary this summer as leaders announced on Thursday where riders will celebrate along the Mississippi.

Bikers will dip their tires at the Marquette Street Boat Ramp in Veterans Memorial Park, as Davenport will serve as the final destination on the 500-mile stretch.

Organizers also unveiled this year's logo and theme: 'Be Bold. Ride Gold.'

"We want the entire region to be excited about hosting this event," said Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell. "It's the golden anniversary. If we can paint this community, if we can light the I-74 bridge and skybridge and local businesses and do anything to celebrate one another, that's what it's all about."

Davenport was the dip site for the first ride in 1973.

This year's ending stop will be on July 29, the same day as the Bix 7 Race.

