Quad City Marathon adds 5K route for old I-74 Bridge's final year

MOLINE, Ill. — This year, the Quad City Marathon is offering a unique experience for 5K runners in the final year of the old I-74 bridge's lifespan.

Marathon officials announced on Wednesday, September 1st that they will be adding a new route to the 2021 race to give more runners the chance to cross the old I-74 bridge once again.

Palmer 5K runners will have the ability to choose an alternate route that takes them over the bridge, which was previously only crossed by full and half-marathon runners.

Officials came up with the idea to offer the route due to the fact that the 2021 event will feature the last races that will be run over the old bridge, and they wanted to give more people the opportunity to experience it for the final time.

They describe the route as a more scenic, laid-back experience, compared to the competitive speed of the standard route.

Runners can make the choice of which route to take anytime through the beginning of the race.