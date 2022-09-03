Quad City Mallards raise nearly $90K in rivalry exhibition vs. Flint Generals

Legendary players from the Quad City Mallards and Flint Generals reunited for a friendly charity exhibition on March 4.

MOLINE, Ill — A reunion of hockey rivals resulted in a record night of fundraising after legendary Quad City Mallards players took the ice for an exhibition against the Flint Generals on March 4 at the TaxSlayer Center.

The friendly match was part of the "Heroes vs. Villains" scrimmage that raised money for breast cancer prevention and detection for the Genesis Health Services Foundation.

TaxSlayer Executive Director Scott Mullen said nearly 6,000 fans were in attendance to help raise a total of $89,920.33 from ticket sales, chuck-a-puck and a jersey auction. There was also a 50/50 raffle to raise proceeds for the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.

“We have hosted a couple of Mallards alumni games over the years. After the last one in 2017, we decided we wanted take things up a notch and make this a major event,” Mullen said. “It was great having so many former Mallards return home to help the community that supported them so strongly."

The Generals came out with a 7-4 win, but it didn't take away from excitement of former Mallards lacing up their skates and coming back to the Quad Cities.

"It feels great man...great to be back and great to see the fans," said former Mallard Mark McFarlane on Friday. "Some of the best times I ever had have been right here in the Quad Cities."

McFarlane was one of several players from the Mallards' championship seasons on hand for the reunion.

The team debuted in 1995 and went on to win back-to-back Colonial Cup titles during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 campaigns, and added a third title in 2000-01. It was something of a dynasty for the Mallards who posted 11-straight winning seasons and reached the finals five-straight times from 1997-2001.

Over half of those championship battles came against the Generals.

Flint Generals vs. Quad City Mallards (Colonial Cup Finals best-of-7 series)

1996-97: Mallards defeat Generals, 4-2

1997-98: Mallards defeat Generals, 4-3

1999-00: Generals defeat Mallards, 4-0

A few different teams have moved in and out of the Quad Cities since the Mallards ceased operations following their runs from 1995-2007 and 2009-18.

The Calgary Flames (NHL) moved their AHL affiliate to Moline from 2007-09, and now the TaxSlayer Center is home to the Quad City Storm, who are in their third season as the area's professional hockey team.