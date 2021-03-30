Details on changes to the airport are set to be announced at 3:00 P.M. March 30, 2021.

Officials with the Quad City International Airport are set to unveil some major updates Tuesday, March 30th. Details are under wraps right now, but News 8 has been told the announcement is about a terminal improvement project.

Last January, the airport partnered with Alliance, a Minneapolis design firm. The project was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials tell News 8 that this project could take three to five years to complete and it is expected to improve everyone's overall experience at the airport.



In the last year, the airport has been working on it's solar panel project, which would account for 50 percent of the facility's energy and provide some covered parking options for travelers.

Along with the announcement, officials are also focused on travel recovery.

"We're very excited to see (the flight to) Denver return," Public Relations and Marketing Manager Ashleigh Johnston says. "February 11th was the first day and that is through United Airlines. We are still waiting on Delta Airlines to restore service to Minneapolis and Detroit. Both of those routes were successful for them prior to the pandemic, so we're fully confident they'll come back."

This time last year, the airport saw about 3,000 passengers in April. Normally in the spring, the airport would see about 60,000 to 64,000 travelers. Right now, and over the last few months, an average of 20,000 to 24,000 people are flying in and out of the Quad City International Airport.

The announcement will be streamed live on the airport's Facebook page.