$6 million construction project begins on Quad City International Airport runway

The construction will fix problems created by flood damage without affecting passengers or air traffic.

Construction to make improvements to the Quad City International Airport's 10,000 foot runway began on Monday, May 11th.

The 6 million dollar project seeks to fix drainage problems near the approach end of the runway after seasonal flooding affected the area.

The airport partnered with a construction company to make the repairs, which involves raising the the ground level by four feet and installing a concrete culvert.