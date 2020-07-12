Quad City hotel experiences unusually slow holiday season

A website tracking economic recovery finds that the hospitality and leisure industry in Illinois is down by about 70 percent compared to the start of the year.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Hotels across the Quad Cities, like the downtown Rock Island Holiday Inn, are sitting much emptier this holiday season.

Occupancy rates are about 75 to 85 percent lower at the hotel compared to last year, General Manager Brandon Andersen says. It's something he says he's never seen before after nearly ten years in the business.

"It's just no where near what it normally would be," he says. "This is the slowest I've ever seen hotels."

A website is tracking economic recovery across the country and across different industries like hospitality and leisure, and the data finds that revenue for this industry is down by about 70 percent in Illinois.

Andersen says hotel management everywhere are trying to get occupancy up, but that's hard to do when fewer people are traveling for work and companies aren't hosting holiday parties. He says some of the main guests booking stays right now include flight crews and out-of-town construction workers.

"Things were starting to pick up a little bit, and then the COVID-19 numbers in the area went up to where they had to do some lockdowns," Andersen says.

All of that is taking a toll on the hotel's workforce, cut down to about two thirds of what it was before.

"We've had to let some people go, in some departments, like our restaurant," Andersen says. "(Some) people are temporarily (laid) off until we can get going again."