Quad City high schoolers attend job fair for summer jobs and future careers

The Quad Cities Chamber and IowaWORKS partnered with local school districts to hold a QCA Hiring Fair for 10th to 12th grade students.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City teens looking for a summer job had a great opportunity on Thursday June 3.

The Quad Cities Chamber and IowaWORKS hosted a job fair for high schoolers in 10th, 11th and 12th grades at the River Center in Davenport

The QCA Hiring Fair offered resources for students looking for a summer job or a future career.

More than 30 companies were on hand for interviews and some were offering jobs right there on site.

"We want them to connect what they're learning in school to what it is that they want to do and realize that what they're learning really does connect to what they're going to do for a job," Mary Johnson, Career Center Advisor at Pleasant Valley High School said.