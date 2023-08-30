Quad City Botanical Center hosting pay-what-you-want days

The promotion runs through Labor Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Botanical Center is offering residents an affordable way to celebrate Labor Day weekend. Visitors will be able to set their own price for admission from Sept. 1-4.

Admission is normally $9 for visitors 16 years old or older and $6 for kids between two and 15 years old. Admission is discounted for seniors, military service members and college students. Botanical Center members are always able to get in for free.

Summer attractions include butterfly-attracting prairie gardens, the recently-opened Garden Glass exhibit and the garden train railway. The train should be operational during all visiting hours, pending appropriate weather conditions.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.