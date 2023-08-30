x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Quad City Botanical Center hosting pay-what-you-want days

The promotion runs through Labor Day weekend.

More Videos

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Botanical Center is offering residents an affordable way to celebrate Labor Day weekend. Visitors will be able to set their own price for admission from Sept. 1-4. 

RELATED: Over 130 plant varieties looking for new plant parents: QC Botanical Center hosting houseplant sale

Admission is normally $9 for visitors 16 years old or older and $6 for kids between two and 15 years old. Admission is discounted for seniors, military service members and college students. Botanical Center members are always able to get in for free.

Summer attractions include butterfly-attracting prairie gardens, the recently-opened Garden Glass exhibit and the garden train railway. The train should be operational during all visiting hours, pending appropriate weather conditions.

RELATED: Hot Glass collaborating with QC Botanical Center for natural beauty art exhibit

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out