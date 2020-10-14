Quad City Arts prepares for different events in new celebration of Festival of Trees

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Festival of Trees celebration is going to look very different this year. Because of the pandemic, the Quad City Arts is hosting a Day of Giving fundraiser and a pop-up gift shop.
The traditional event is normally held at the River Center in downtown Davenport, along with a parade. Those were both cancelled earlier this summer.
In late November, people can still celebrate. On November 21st, the Quad City Arts is hosting a Day of Giving fundraiser from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.
"Some people may not realize that Festival of Trees is more than a kick-off to the holiday season. It's a major fundraising event for the Quad City Arts," Executive Director Kevin Maynard says. "Anytime you see a mural, or a metro art student working on a mural, or a gallery or a student that has a visiting artist in the classroom -- that's all supported by Festival of Trees."
And on that same day, a pop-up gift shop will open at the Rock Island gallery, full of holiday decorations like ornaments, wreaths and trees.
"Typically in the River Center, we have over 130 trees, but that number is obviously being scaled down significantly," Maynard says. "We'll have about five or six trees that will be decorated and designed and up for auction on our website."