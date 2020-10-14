Quad City Arts prepares for different events in new celebration of Festival of Trees

This year, the annual event will be celebrated with a Day of Giving fundraiser and pop-up gift shop because of the pandemic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Festival of Trees celebration is going to look very different this year. Because of the pandemic, the Quad City Arts is hosting a Day of Giving fundraiser and a pop-up gift shop.

The traditional event is normally held at the River Center in downtown Davenport, along with a parade. Those were both cancelled earlier this summer.

In late November, people can still celebrate. On November 21st, the Quad City Arts is hosting a Day of Giving fundraiser from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

"Some people may not realize that Festival of Trees is more than a kick-off to the holiday season. It's a major fundraising event for the Quad City Arts," Executive Director Kevin Maynard says. "Anytime you see a mural, or a metro art student working on a mural, or a gallery or a student that has a visiting artist in the classroom -- that's all supported by Festival of Trees."

And on that same day, a pop-up gift shop will open at the Rock Island gallery, full of holiday decorations like ornaments, wreaths and trees.