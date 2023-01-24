Quad City Arts invites folk band Skye Consort & Emma Björling to the area

The four-piece band plays folk tunes and songs from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Quebec and Scandinavia.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Quad City Arts is bringing trans-Atlantic folk band Skye Consort & Emma Björling to the Quad Cities area.

The band creates their folk sound with singing, fiddle and cello, banjo, percussion and traditional instruments.

The four-member group performs songs and tunes from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, England, Québec and Scandinavia.

"Emma has long experience in Scandinavian music and the rest of us have long experience in Celtic and Québec music," musician Sean Dagher said. "It's not too challenging to put the styles together because it really is a natural fit."

As part of the Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series, the band is giving several free performances:

Tuesday, Jan. 24th at 6:30 PM

Moline Public Library

3210 41st St., Moline





Moline Public Library 3210 41st St., Moline Thursday, Jan. 26th at 2:30 PM

Wesley United Methodist Church

400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine





Wesley United Methodist Church 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine Thursday, Jan. 26th at 7:00 PM

Bettendorf Public Library

2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Skye Consort & Emma Björling will also have a premier ticketed performance as part of Quad Cities Arts' Performing Arts Signature Series:

Wednesday, Jan. 25th

6:00 PM Cocktail Reception, 7:00 PM Performance

St. Ambrose University

518 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA

The band is also playing at various schools in the area. On Jan. 23 they performed at North Scott Junior High in Eldridge.

The musicians said they're excited to share its culturally diverse music with area youth and inspire them to experience more of the world.