Quad City Arts presenting new public sculptures in Bettendorf and Rock Island

10 Quad City art installations are being replaced in the yearly rotation of public sculptures.
Credit: Quad City Arts

10 sculptures in two of the Quad Cities are being replaced with new ones over the course of the next year.

Quad City arts has run the leasing and installation of public sculptures in the area since 2002, and has worked yearly with Rock Island and Bettendorf, since '07 and '08 respectively, to decorate public places with artistic sculpture.

Both cities decided to keep one sculpture from the previous year's rotation.

 All of the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses or the city for permanent installation after June of the following year. 

Quad City Arts 2020 public sculptures

