Benefit shelter pets at The Quad City Animal Welfare Center by recycling scrap metal and electronics

QCAWC has partnered with Cimco Recycling Milan to donate money from the community's recycling.

MILAN, Ill. — Your scrap metal donation can now raise money for shelter animals with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's (QCAWC) new program, "Paws to Recycle."

In this partnership with Cimco Recycling Milan, a scrapyard that processes metal and electronic waste, community members can ask that money earned from recycling be sent to QCAWC.

Cimco Recycling Milan can be found at 1709 1st E. Avenue. They are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Here are the materials that can be recycled:

Copper: Bare bright, #1 copper, #2 copper, copper sheets, copper content, and copper with brass

Bare bright, #1 copper, #2 copper, copper sheets, copper content, and copper with brass Wiring: #1 insulated copper wire, #2 insulated copper wire, power cords, harness wire, ACSR, and Christmas lights

#1 insulated copper wire, #2 insulated copper wire, power cords, harness wire, ACSR, and Christmas lights Other non-ferrous: Electric motors, starters, alternators, sealed units, soft lead, range lead, wheel weights, carbide, auto batteries, industrial batteries, zinc and diecast, electronic scrap, transmissions

Electric motors, starters, alternators, sealed units, soft lead, range lead, wheel weights, carbide, auto batteries, industrial batteries, zinc and diecast, electronic scrap, transmissions Brass: Yellow brass, yellow brass borings and turnings, red brass, semi-red brass, brass shells, brass breakage, clean auto radiators, dirty auto radiators and heater cores

Yellow brass, yellow brass borings and turnings, red brass, semi-red brass, brass shells, brass breakage, clean auto radiators, dirty auto radiators and heater cores Aluminum: Cans, pudding, and cat food cans, can tabs only, aluminum rims (clean or dirty), chrome rims, aluminum sheets, cast aluminum, aluminum breakage, and foil, siding (clean or dirty), aluminum radiators (clean or dirty), aluminum borings and turnings, aluminum and copper radiators (clean or dirty) and EC wire

Cans, pudding, and cat food cans, can tabs only, aluminum rims (clean or dirty), chrome rims, aluminum sheets, cast aluminum, aluminum breakage, and foil, siding (clean or dirty), aluminum radiators (clean or dirty), aluminum borings and turnings, aluminum and copper radiators (clean or dirty) and EC wire Stainless steel: Magnetic stainless, non-magnetic stainless, stainless breakage, and 316 stainless

Magnetic stainless, non-magnetic stainless, stainless breakage, and 316 stainless Ferrous items: Heavy melt (3 feet or less, 1/4 inch or thicker), unprepared (3 feet or less, 1/4 inch or thicker), sheet iron, scrap, mixed metals, appliances, car bodies, clean sheet steel, #1 auto cast, #2 cast (plumbing or other), counterweights, rebar, and unclean motors