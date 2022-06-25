'Demand change' | Quad Citizens protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

Around 100 people gathered in Layafette Park in Davenport Saturday afternoon carrying signs and speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, community members in the Quad Cities decorated their signs and gathered to protest.

The Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America organized a protest at Layafette Park in Davenport on Saturday, June 25. Close to 100 people were there chanting "hands off my body" and carrying signs reading "keep Roe, abort the court."

"We wanted to hold this rally today because it's very important to allow people to come out and publicly express they're upset about the Roe v. Wade decision," said DSA vice chair Jenna Isbell. "We need our communities right now more than anything."

Protestors took turns stepping up to the megaphone to share their frustrations with the ruling and to encourage people to vote. Others shared ways people could help, resources available to those in need of an abortion and concerns about what other precedents the Supreme Court might overturn.

"I think that it's important for people to really use their voice, their democratic voice, that we're supposed to be given in this country to really demand change and demand that this overturning of Roe v. Wade ultimately goes away," said DSA chair Andrew Defrees. "We want to make sure that everyone can get an abortion, no matter the circumstances, without apologies."

Currently, abortions are still legal in both Iowa and Illinois.

Protestors expressed concern about the future of abortion rights in Iowa. On June 17, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled abortion is not a fundamental right in the state, clearing the way for state lawmakers to further limit or ban abortion. It reversed a decision made by the court four years ago that guaranteed the right to the procedure under the Iowa constitution.